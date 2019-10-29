Butcher will slot back into the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher will hope to get going Wednesday following a two-game absence, as he's had a slow start to the season, notching just one goal and zero helpers through his first seven games. The 24-year-old has been relegated to a bottom-pairing role and isn't seeing much time on the man advantage, so unless that changes, he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.