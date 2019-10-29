Devils' Will Butcher: Ready to return
Butcher will slot back into the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher will hope to get going Wednesday following a two-game absence, as he's had a slow start to the season, notching just one goal and zero helpers through his first seven games. The 24-year-old has been relegated to a bottom-pairing role and isn't seeing much time on the man advantage, so unless that changes, he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.
