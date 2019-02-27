Devils' Will Butcher: Returns to lineup
Butcher (lower body) will suit up in Wednesday's home tilt against the Flames, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The 24-year-old was forced to miss Monday's game due to the injury, but has been given the go ahead to play. Butcher will assume his normal role on the second defensive pair with Sami Vatanen, and patrolling the point on the first power-play unit. The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native has 24 points in 61 games.
