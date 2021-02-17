Butcher lit the lamp in his season debut Tuesday, helping the Devils to a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The Wisconsin native overcame a right thumb injury that required surgery to repair ruptured ligaments and he skated for 17:40 in this one. Butcher fired home a wrist shot from a sharp angle that fortuitously bounced off a defender and dribbled into the cage. This was an encouraging effort from Butcher, but one would like to see him work his way up from a third-pairing role in order to trust him in fantasy hockey.