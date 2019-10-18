Devils' Will Butcher: Scoring down to start Year 3
Butcher skated just 13:43 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, finishing with one shot, one block and a minus-1 rating.
The Devils finally found themselves nursing a lead, so Butcher saw his ice time limited in favor of more defensively oriented blueliners. Butcher skated just six seconds on the power play, as his time with the extra man has evaporated following the offseason addition of P.K. Subban. The lack of power-play time spells trouble for Butcher, who scored exactly half of his 74 points through his first two seasons with the extra man. Unsurprisingly, he's mustered just one point through seven games.
