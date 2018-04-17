Butcher converted his only shot (a power-play tally) in Monday's 5-2 home win over the Lightning for Game 3.

Butcher's first career playoff goal was a beauty, as he patiently set up from the point and painted the left corner of the cage. Recall that the Wisconsin native was drafted by the Avalanche, but declined an entry-level deal with that club in order to ultimately play for the Devils. A University of Denver product, Butcher claimed the 2017 Hobey Baker Award, which is reason enough not to overlook him in playoff pools.

