Devils' Will Butcher: Set to play Thursday
Butcher (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher admitted to still being sore after being forced out of Tuesday's meeting with Dallas due to an undisclosed injury, but will power through and suit up versus the Avalanche. While the blueliner is still looking to open his goal account this season, he has notched three helpers in four games and is averaging 4:20 of ice time with the man advantage -- bolstering his chances of finding the back of the net.
