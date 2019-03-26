Butcher dished out a power-play assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.

Butcher helped set up the winning goal with a pass to Pavel Zacha, who sniped a shot past Linus Ullmark in the third period. The 24-year-old has regressed since his 44-point rookie season, but he still has a respectable 29-point mark on the 2018-19 campaign.

