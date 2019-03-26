Devils' Will Butcher: Sets up power-play score
Butcher dished out a power-play assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.
Butcher helped set up the winning goal with a pass to Pavel Zacha, who sniped a shot past Linus Ullmark in the third period. The 24-year-old has regressed since his 44-point rookie season, but he still has a respectable 29-point mark on the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...