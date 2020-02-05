Play

Butcher posted an assist and two blocked shots across 22:32 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

Butcher is starting to heat up on New Jersey's blue line, as he's accrued seven assists and a plus-4 rating over the last nine games. The 25-year-old is a flaky fantasy play because his shot volume remains low and he has posted 19 points over 49 games. Still, he's worth keeping an eye on in redraft leagues.

