Butcher picked up three power-play assists in his NHL debut Saturday night. The Devils won 4-1 over the Avalanche.

Ironically, it was the Avalanche that originally drafted the Hobey Baker winner, but he refused to sign and became a free agent. The Devils wooed him to the swamp, and Saturday, Butcher played a key role in the Devils' win. Check your waiver wire. This guy is good.