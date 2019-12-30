Butcher (undisclosed) relayed he's ready to go Tuesday against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The report didn't confirm that Butcher would be in the lineup, but it's unlikely he's held out of the lineup. The 24-year-old has generated four goals and 12 points over 35 games this year. Butchers' averaging 18:14 per game, but he continues to log consistent power-play minutes as well.