Butcher snapped a five-game point drought with an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Butcher stepped straight out of the NCAA ranks where they play about 40 games a year into an 82-game schedule. We thought he'd slow down and this may be part of the lull. Butcher has 20 points in 30 games.

