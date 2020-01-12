Butcher set up two goals Saturday in a 5-1 win over Washington.

He snapped a six-game point drought with the helpers. Butcher has really struggled to live up to the hype of his 44-point rookie campaign. That doesn't mean it isn't in him to repeat it. It just means Butcher needs a stronger supporting cast around him to help it emerge. And right now, that's not how we'd describe the Devils.