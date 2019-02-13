Devils' Will Butcher: Solid in 2019
Butcher has one goal and eight assists in 18 games since the new year.
The University of Denver product has particularly been strong on the power play, accumulating his goal and three assists on the man-advantage. Butcher has been solid on the defensive end as well, racking up 19 blocks and 11 hits in that span. The 24-year-old should continue to get point opportunities, as he's averaging 3:13 of power-play ice time this campaign.
