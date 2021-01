Butcher has been a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season.

It's important to note that the 26-year-old rearguard underwent thumb surgery back in March, but given that his timeline for recovery was 3-4 months, it doesn't seem likely that he's being held back due to injury. Butcher actually dressed for pregame warmups Tuesday against the Rangers but didn't play, so perhaps he'll draw into the lineup soon.