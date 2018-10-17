Devils' Will Butcher: Suffers injury
Butcher left Tuesday's game against the Stars with an undisclosed injury and didn't return, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Butcher left late in the third period in a lot of pain, and coach John Hynes had no update on his condition after the game. Updates should be expected after Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Tallies helper Thursday•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Will showcase talents at World Championship•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Secures first career playoff goal•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Buries two in win over Blueshirts•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Top rookie point getter from blue line•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...