Butcher recorded a power-play assist, a plus-3 rating and two hits while logging 16:48 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.

Butcher has power-play helpers in consecutive games to open 2018-19. The 23-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2017-18 with five goals and 44 points in 81 games and could be on his way to fantasy stardom if he can continue his development and lay claim to top power-play minutes. Fantasy owners should roll with him regularly in their lineups.