Devils' Will Butcher: Tallies helper Thursday
Butcher recorded a power-play assist, a plus-3 rating and two hits while logging 16:48 of ice time during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Butcher has power-play helpers in consecutive games to open 2018-19. The 23-year-old had a breakout campaign in 2017-18 with five goals and 44 points in 81 games and could be on his way to fantasy stardom if he can continue his development and lay claim to top power-play minutes. Fantasy owners should roll with him regularly in their lineups.
More News
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Will showcase talents at World Championship•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Secures first career playoff goal•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Buries two in win over Blueshirts•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Top rookie point getter from blue line•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Bags two apples Tuesday•
-
Devils' Will Butcher: Ends 11-game point drought•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...