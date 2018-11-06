Devils' Will Butcher: Three-point performance in win over Pens
Butcher scored a goal and added two assists, both on the power play, during Monday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
He also contributed two shots, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating. The goal was Butcher's first of the season, but he now has eight points through 12 games, and the 23-year-old's regular spot on the Devils' first power-play unit gives him some very intriguing fantasy upside.
