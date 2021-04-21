Butcher dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

Butcher's three-point third period helped New Jersey turn a 6-0 deficit through two periods into a narrow 7-6 loss, but the Devils couldn't find the tying goal after pulling within one with 41 seconds remaining. The 26-year-old defenseman has often found himself in the press box due to his subpar play in his own zone, but Butcher has produced six points in 12 appearances this season. He had 44 points as a rookie in 2017-18, so Butcher would have some fantasy appeal if he could hold down a consistent spot in the lineup.