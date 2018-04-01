Devils' Will Butcher: Top rookie point getter from blue line
Butcher picked up two more assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Butcher is riding a five-game, seven-point scoring streak right now and is the top-scoring defender of this year's rookie class. Yes, ahead of Mikhail Sergachev. Butcher has gone quiet a times, but overall, he has been strong. And his keeper future is bright.
