Butcher picked up two more assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Butcher is riding a five-game, seven-point scoring streak right now and is the top-scoring defender of this year's rookie class. Yes, ahead of Mikhail Sergachev. Butcher has gone quiet a times, but overall, he has been strong. And his keeper future is bright.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories