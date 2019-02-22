Butcher had two assists in a 4-0 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Butcher has taken a step back this season -- he's on pace for about 33 points after posting 44 in his rookie season. But he's just 24 and will continue to grow his game. Keeper owners may be able to acquire Butcher at a slight discount because of this sophomore slump. Smart move.

