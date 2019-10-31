Devils' Will Butcher: Two points in return
Butcher collected a pair of even-strength assists in Wednesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Lightning
Butcher missed New Jersey's last two games but returned to the Devils' lineup for Wednesday night's barn burner. The two assists were his second and third points of the campaign. It's been a bit of a slow start to the year for the 24-year-old defenseman, but Butcher's performance against Tampa Bay, albeit in a loss, will give him confidence moving forward.
