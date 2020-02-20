Butcher is dealing with an upper-body injury that will see him miss Thursday's clash with San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher needs just one more goal to match his career high (five) set back in 2017-18 but remains bogged down in a 23-game goalless streak. With just 21 points on the year, the 24-year-old won't be topping the 40-point mark any time soon, though he could challenge for 30 again if he avoids a lengthy absence.