Devils' Will Butcher: Way off rookie pace
Butcher served as a healthy scratch with the Devils suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.
This was Butcher's first time being sent to the press box this season, as he's caught in a serious offensive rut. Aside from a single assist against the Islanders on Nov. 23, the 2017 Hobey Baker winner has otherwise been held pointless over a 12-game stretch. Butcher has compiled one goal and seven helpers this season, with all but two of those points taking place on the man advantage, where he's averaging 3:25 of ice time. However, he has serious work to do in order to match his 44-point rookie output.
