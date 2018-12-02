Butcher served as a healthy scratch with the Devils suffering a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Saturday.

This was Butcher's first time being sent to the press box this season, as he's caught in a serious offensive rut. Aside from a single assist against the Islanders on Nov. 23, the 2017 Hobey Baker winner has otherwise been held pointless over a 12-game stretch. Butcher has compiled one goal and seven helpers this season, with all but two of those points taking place on the man advantage, where he's averaging 3:25 of ice time. However, he has serious work to do in order to match his 44-point rookie output.