Butcher will play in the IIHF World Championship in Denmark from May 4-20, USA Hockey reports.

The 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner from the University of Denver made an immediate splash in the NHL. He produced five goals, 39 assists and 23 power-play points for the Devils in the regular season, plus he was second only to Taylor Hall among New Jersey skaters in playoff scoring, adding one goal and three helpers versus the Lightning in the conference quarterfinals. With consideration to the relative scarcity of offensive blueliners in the fantasy realm, Butcher should be selected in the top half of most drafts this fall.