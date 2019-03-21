Butcher will miss Thursday's game against the Bruins due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher's absence reportedly will open the door for 23-year-old blueliner Josh Jacobs to make his NHL debut. The former has compiled four goals and 24 assists through 72 games this season, but Butcher is working against a minus-14 rating and finds himself 16 points shy of his rookie output.