Devils' Will Butcher: Won't play Thursday
Butcher will miss Thursday's game against the Bruins due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher's absence reportedly will open the door for 23-year-old blueliner Josh Jacobs to make his NHL debut. The former has compiled four goals and 24 assists through 72 games this season, but Butcher is working against a minus-14 rating and finds himself 16 points shy of his rookie output.
