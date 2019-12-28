Butcher (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's road game against the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher exited in the third period of Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs and didn't return, and he won't be able to travel to Ottawa on Sunday. His absence leaves the Devils with just six healthy defensemen for Sunday's contest, so they may need to recall a depth player from AHL Binghamton.