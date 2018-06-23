Devils' Xavier Bernard: QMJHL defender joins Devils in Round 4

Bernard was drafted 110th overall by the Devils at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Bernard is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and has a big shot, so it's easy to see why the Devils were interested in him in Round 4. He's not a great offensive player, but he might be able to help on the power play because of the howitzer he has from the point. Like most young defenders, Bernard is at his best when he keeps things simple. He generally does a good job of that. He has a chance to carve out a career as a third-pairing defender as a pro.