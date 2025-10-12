Parent scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in AHL Utica's 3-2 loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Parent is on a one-year, entry-level deal this season after playing on an AHL-only contract in 2024-25. Over part of three minor-league seasons, he has 35 goals and 52 assists across 146 games prior to 2025-26. He'll likely spend most of this year in the minors but could earn a call-up if his offense reaches new heights.