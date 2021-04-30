Sharangovich scored two power-play goals and tied for a game high with four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Sharangovich provided all of this game's first-period offense with power-play tallies at 8:10 and 15:28. The Russian rookie has established himself as a key piece of the Devils' future with 14 goals and 26 points in 48 games, including nine points in his last eight games.
