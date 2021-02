Sharangovich was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Sharangovich is one of 17 players on the Devils that are in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The team's next scheduled game is Feb. 9 against the Penguins, but it wouldn't be surprising if that was pushed back. Sharangovich has posted two points and 10 shots on net over nine games.