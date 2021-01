Sharangovich has returned from his loan with Dinamo Minsk (KHL), Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Sharangovich racked up 17 goals and eight assists in 34 games with Minsk while on loan and will look to carry that momentum into training camp. If the 22-year-old winger can transition quickly to the NHL game, he could be in line to at minimum make the taxi squad for Opening Night against Boston on Jan. 14.