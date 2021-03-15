Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots Sunday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Sharangovich tied the game at 2-2 with 3:56 left in the second period, muscling a wrister through Ilya Sorokin from the high slot. It was the fifth goal of the season for the 22-year-old rookie and his second in the last four contests. Sharangovich has contributed nine points through his first 23 NHL games.