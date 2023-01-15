Sharangovich posted two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Sharangovich's offense appears to be coming back -- he's picked up three helpers over his last two contests following a seven-game drought. The 24-year-old forward is at 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) through 43 outings this season. He's added 73 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 25 blocked shots while primarily filling a middle-six role.