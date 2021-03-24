Sharangovich collected a goal and an assist with four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.
Sharangovich drew both of his points during the second period, connecting on a one-timer in front to give the Devils a 3-1 lead, then setting up a Travis Zajac goal with 24 seconds left in the stanza. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for the 22-year-old rookie, who has contributed 12 points in 28 contests.
