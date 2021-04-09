Sharangovich recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Buffalo.
Sharangovich had just one multi-point performance in his first 35 games, but he did that and more in this one, racking up three points in a game for the first time in his brief NHL career. After assisting on Jack Hughes' first-period tally, Sharangovich finished off a pretty passing sequence started by Hughes and Janne Kuokkanen to give the Devils some breathing room late in the third. He added a helper on Kuokkanen's empty-netter just over a minute later, giving Sharangovich 16 points this season.
