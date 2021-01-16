Sharangovich scored in overtime Saturday to give the Devils a 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The 22-year-old rookie looked dangerous all afternoon skating on a line with Jack Hughes and Kyle Palmieri, and Sharangovich wound up making his first career goal in the NHL a special one when he took a brilliant backhand, no-look feed from Damon Severson at the Boston blue line and beat Jaroslav Halak with only 1.7 seconds remaining in OT. Sharangovich isn't seeing any power-play time yet, which limits his fantasy upside in shallower formats, but he's already proved his sniper bona fides this year by scoring 17 goals in 34 games for Dinamo Minsk in the KHL before the NHL campaign began.