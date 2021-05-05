Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Sharangovich received a breakaway feed from Damon Severson and wired a blocker-side wrist shot past Boston netminder Jaroslav Halak, tying the game at 3-3 with 7:19 left in the third period. The 22-year-old Sharangovich has emerged as a legitimate top-six forward for the Devils, tallying 16 goals and 29 points in 51 games as a rookie.