Sharangovich scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

Sharangovich's first career shorthanded goal cut Pittsburgh's lead to 6-2 just over five minutes into the final frame and helped ignite a Devils comeback that ultimately came up a goal short. The Belarusian rookie has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak, as Sharangovich is making the most of his deployment on the top line, along with prominent roles on both special teams units.