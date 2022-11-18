Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.
Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime. He put in a rebound in the slot from Jack Hughes' shot for the win. The goal snapped a six-game point drought for the young center.
More News
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Scores goal, assist in win•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Notches special-teams marker•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: One assists through four games•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Pots 24 in 2021-22•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Two points in OT loss•
-
Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Pads lead in third period•