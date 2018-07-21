Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Inks ELC

Sharangovich has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils, TSN reports.

The 20-year-old from Belarus recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) to work against a minus-5 rating with Minsk Dynamo of the KHL last season. Sharangovich was New Jersey's fifth-round (141st overall) draft choice.

