Devils' Yegor Sharangovich: Inks ELC
Sharangovich has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils, TSN reports.
The 20-year-old from Belarus recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) to work against a minus-5 rating with Minsk Dynamo of the KHL last season. Sharangovich was New Jersey's fifth-round (141st overall) draft choice.
