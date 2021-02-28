Sharangovich scored a goal on his only shot in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

Sharangovich tied the game at 2-2 just 3:20 into the second period, utilizing a toe drag on a 1-on-1 rush before powering a snap shot through Washington netminder Ilya Samsonov. It was the third goal of the year for the 22-year-old rookie, who has posted four points and 16 shots in 15 games.