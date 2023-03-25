Sharangovich scored on his only shot in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Michael McLeod delivered a quick pass on a breakaway, and it culminated as a chip-in goal for Sharangovich, who raised his total to 13 goals and 29 points on the season. Sharangovich remains a bottom-six contributor with his primary role being a penalty-killing specialist.
