Sharangovich supplied an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Sharangovich set up the second of Jack Hughes' tallies in the contest. The assist ended a seven-game point drought for Sharangovich, who has struggled to do much in a bottom-six role lately. The 24-year-old is up to 18 points, 72 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 42 contests, but there's little reason to be optimistic about his production until he moves back into the top six.