Sharangovich converted on a short-handed goal during the 6-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Sharangovich, who has two markers and a pair of helpers during his past five appearances, is proving he belongs on the second line with center Jack Hughes. The 24-year-old Sharangovich also displayed his penalty-killing poise Tuesday, connecting on his second goal this season 12 seconds into a Red Wings power play. Following a turnover in the Devils' zone, Sharangovich streaked up the ice on a 2-on-1, short-handed breakaway and beat goalie Alex Nedeljkovic on an unscreened shot.