Sharangovich had two shots and blocked a shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Sharangovich has totaled multiple shots in each of New Jersey's first four games but has just one assist to show for his efforts. The 24-year-old Belarusian scored 24 goals last season and is locked into a top-six role, so Sharangovich's offensive contributions should trend up as the season unfolds.