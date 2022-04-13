Sharangovich scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Sharangovich assisted on a Fabian Zetterlund goal in the first period before scoring two of his own in a span of 1:29 in the third. Playing in a top-six role has led to some big performances for Sharangovich this season. He's enjoyed a breakout campaign with 22 goals, 43 points, 143 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 67 appearances. He's posted six goals and an assist in six games during April.