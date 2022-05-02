Sharangovich scored 24 goals and added 22 assists over 76 appearances in 2021-22.
Sharangovich spent most of his sophomore season in a top-six role and steadily improved on his rookie totals of 16 goals and 30 points in 54 games. He turns only 24 in June, so it's possible Sharangovich's upward trajectory will continue into next season.
