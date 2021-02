Sharangovich was taken off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

The Devils had their games postponed until Feb. 16 and, assuming he doesn't land on the protocol list again, Sharangovich will be eligible to suit up at that point. The rookie forward has two points in nine NHL games this season after returning from the KHL where he racked up 25 points in 34 games.