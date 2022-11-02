Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots and grabbed an assist versus Vancouver on Tuesday.
Sharangovich has picked up his offensive game of late with three goals and two assists in his last six contests. Despite a lack of consistent power-play minutes, the 24-year-old winger should still offer top-half fantasy value given his ability to generate points and could challenge for a top-six role.
