Sharangovich scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Sharangovich's move up to the second line immediately paid dividends as he finished a feed from Jack Hughes, giving the Devils a 2-1 lead in the first period. The goal was Sharangovich's first since Dec. 23, a span of 13 games. The 24-year-old winger has 11 goals and 11 assists through 48 games this season.